Carlotta Schmidt came by to tell us about her first tour, her upcoming show at the legendary Bitter End, her upcoming Fourth Wave Fest at House Of Independents in Asbury Park and play some music live in the studio.
Stu Coogan (Evening Host 7p-11p) is closing in on becoming a 20 year veteran of the radio airwaves. 2After 22 years on the business side of the communications industry, he gives hope to all those who make the move to change careers in midstream. “Stu Coo” used buyout money from his prior employment to attend Brookdale Community College which provided a path to his true love “Radioland” !