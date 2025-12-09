© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Interview Archive - On Demand

NJ Chamber Singers

By Stu Coogan
Published December 9, 2025 at 1:53 PM EST

Some members of the NJ Chamber Singers stopped by recently to celebrate the start of the holiday season and sing a couple of songs and let us know what they've got coming up, including a trip overseas!

Stu Coogan
Stu Coogan (Evening Host 7p-11p) is closing in on becoming a 20 year veteran of the radio airwaves. 2After 22 years on the business side of the communications industry, he gives hope to all those who make the move to change careers in midstream. “Stu Coo” used buyout money from his prior employment to attend Brookdale Community College which provided a path to his true love “Radioland” !
