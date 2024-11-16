Jake Thistle and Tamila Bumback

Tamila Bumback of Musicians On A Mission and musician Jake Thistle stopped by to tell us about the next Split Level concert at the Jersey Shore Arts Center when Jake, who played a couple of songs live, will be performing with Brian Dunne.
Stu Coogan (Evening Host 7p-11p) is closing in on becoming a 20 year veteran of the radio airwaves. 2After 22 years on the business side of the communications industry, he gives hope to all those who make the move to change careers in midstream. “Stu Coo” used buyout money from his prior employment to attend Brookdale Community College which provided a path to his true love “Radioland” !