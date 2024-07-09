© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Interview Archive - On Demand

Cosmic Jerry Band

By Stu Coogan
Published July 9, 2024 at 3:51 PM EDT

Dan Donovan of Cosmic Jerry Band came by to update us on their busy summer schedule. A schedule that includes a special Diomede & Donovan set at the Olde Village Pub in Middletown after we screen "The Grateful Dead Movie" at the Middletown Arts Center on July 15 and a special Jerry Garcia Birthday Celebration at Songwriters On The Beach in Bradley Beach on August 1st!

Stu Coogan
Stu Coogan (Evening Host 7p-11p) is closing in on becoming a 20 year veteran of the radio airwaves. 2After 22 years on the business side of the communications industry, he gives hope to all those who make the move to change careers in midstream. “Stu Coo” used buyout money from his prior employment to attend Brookdale Community College which provided a path to his true love “Radioland” !
