Fox started at Brookdale Public Radio as a student (he suggests anyone with an interest in radio and/or media of any kind do the same), and more than fifteen years later, he is now the Assistant Program Director and Weekend Overnight Host. Born and raised in New Jersey, Fox's passion for music began at a young age, listening to a wide variety and picking up the bass in middle school. The answer to the classic question of the first album he purchased with his own money: Out of the Blue by ELO, Slippery When Wet by Bon Jovi, Reunion by Black Sabbath, and Demanufacture by Fear Factory, all at the same time, from the "cool" record store at the Monmouth Mall.

He's probably more busy behind the scenes than behind the mic, strongly dislikes writing in the third person, avoids using his forename as much as he can, and doesn't really like writing a biography.

Off the air Fox is probably fostering baby animals, gardening, making hot sauce, or catching a concert with his wife.

He doesn't know how to surf and doesn't know why he never learned despite living in beach towns for most of his life. He is afraid of heights, and he wonders if this is enough information. He is hopeful that it is because this is getting weird.

