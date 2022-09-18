Sea.Hear.Now 2022 brings Music, Art, Surfing, and 35k fans to Asbury Park

Over the weekend 35k people descended upon Asbury Park to attend the annual Sea.Hear.Now Festival produced by Danny Clinch, Tim Donnelly, and C3 Presents, the team behind Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and about a dozen other major festivals.

The 2022 Lineup included Stevie Nicks, Green Day, My Morning Jacket, Cage the Elephant, Billy Strings, IDLES, Gary Clark Jr., Wet Leg, The Backseat Lovers, Courtney Barnett, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Peach Pit, something of a homecoming for Fletcher who grew up in Wall, any many more, with local representation from Dentist, Dogs in a Pile, The Vansaders, and Lost in Society.

The acts ranged from pop to punk, blues to indie, and beyond, not to mention the twenty or so professional surfers and art installations at the event.

The festival may have been the main draw for the weekend, but other venues showcased more local music all weekend long. The Stone Pony, The Wonder Bar, and Langosta Lounge were among the many venues showcasing the local music scene with shows before and after the big event.

The festival included music, art, and surfing over two days on the North Beach, Bradley Park, and parts of the Boardwalk.