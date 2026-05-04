Foo Fighters Play Surprise Show Saturday

Fans of Foo Fighters flocked to Starland Ballroom on Saturday for an intimate show from band that normally plays stadiums.

Last week a surprise show was announced by the band with tickets only available in person at the Sayreville venue's box office. Some got the venue as early as 4:00am Thursday for the $30 tickets.

With the venue packed to its 2500-person capacity the band played over 20 songs, including some from "Your Favorite Toy", the band's 12th studio album. Crowd favorites included "Monkey Wrench", "My Hero", and "This Is A Call" with the show ending with a three-song encore concluded with "Everlong".

"The show was a total throwback," said Shanna Williams one of the lucky fans to score tickets. She went on to say, "From waiting in line at 4 in the morning to hearing their classics and new stuff it was awesome. And the best part was having my 14-year old next to me to experience it all".

Foo Fighters are slated to play the Daytona International Speedway as part of the Rockville Festival with My Chemical Romance and Guns N' Roses.

