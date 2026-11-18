The new facility represents another significant milestone in the County’s ongoing efforts to expand access to essential public health services, strengthen its community presence, and ensure residents have access to the resources and programs they need to lead healthier lives.

The Jackson location was strategically selected to expand OCHD's geographic reach, particularly into northern and western Ocean County, improving access for rural and underserved populations while reducing transportation barriers. Its location within an established healthcare complex offers unique opportunities for collaboration and coordinated care, with neighboring providers including pediatricians, family medicine practitioners, specialty clinicians, the Center for Breastfeeding Excellence, diagnostic laboratories, and other healthcare services.

State Senator Robert Singer and Vice Chairman for the Board of Health recognized the importance of the new location, and the role public health services play in supporting strong, healthy communities.

“Having accessible public health resources close to home makes a meaningful difference in people’s lives,” said Senator Singer. “This new Jackson facility is an important investment in the health and well-being of our residents. It demonstrates a continued commitment to ensuring that individuals and families throughout Ocean County have access to the services, information, and support they need.”

Ocean County Commissioner, Jennifier Bacchione, Liaison to the Ocean County Board of Health, emphasized the importance of continued investment in the County’s commitment to serving its residents.

“This facility represents our commitment to putting the health and well-being of Ocean County residents first,” said Commissioner Bacchione. “As our communities continue to grow and change, we must make sure our public health resources grow with them. This new health department location is an investment not only in the services we provide today, but in the health and future of our communities for years to come.”

"We will continue delivering the quality public health programs Ocean County residents depend on,” said Daniel Regenye, OCHD Public Health Coordinator.

“This facility will accommodate approximately 50 employees and support a broad range of services, including Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) nutrition services, maternal and child health,

environmental health, immunizations, chronic disease prevention, health education, environmental health operations, and community outreach.”

The opening of the Jackson location reflects continued leadership and support from the Ocean County Board of Health, the Ocean County Board of Commissioners, and the New Jersey Department of Health.