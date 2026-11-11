County Commissioners host a ribbon cutting for new Public Health clinic

“The new Public Health clinic will expand access to essential health services for Monmouth County residents, including screenings, treatment and case management,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Monmouth County is proud to be the only county in New Jersey with a Division of Integrated Health, providing employees and residents with a dedicated location to access care, address their health needs and receive assistance navigating additional social services and community resources.”

Services available at the Public Health clinic include:

Tuberculosis testing, treatment and case management

Childhood immunizations

Seasonal Flu shots

Blood Lead Screening

Communicable Disease Investigations

STI Treatment Referrals

The Division of Integrated Health is composed of the Office of Mental Wellness and Supportive Services and the Office of Public Health, both located at 3000 Kozloski Road, Freehold. The Office of Mosquito Control is located at 1901 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls.

“The Division of Integrated Health connects residents with important services and resources that support their health, well-being and quality of life,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Department of Health and Human Services. “We are committed to ensuring residents have access to compassionate care, guidance and support they need. To learn more about services available through the Department of Health and Human Services, please call 732-308-3770.”

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.