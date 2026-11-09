Monmouth County Schools Place in Top 15 of New U.S. News Rankings

Two Monmouth County schools have earned spots among the nation's top-rated K-8 schools.

U.S. News & World Report has released its 2027 Best K-8 Schools rankings, evaluating more than 80,000 public elementary and middle schools across the country at the state and district levels.

H.W. Mountz Elementary School in Spring Lake ranked eighth overall, while Forrestdale School in Rumson came in at number 12.

According to the rankings, 85 percent of students at Forrestdale scored at or above the proficient level in math, while 91 percent met or exceeded proficiency standards in reading.

The rankings are based on data including student achievement and performance measures, highlighting schools that excel academically compared to their peers.