Middletown Names New Superintendent

His contract began October 28 and runs through June 30, 2031.

A 2000 graduate of Middletown High School South, Cullen has spent his career in the district. He taught social studies, served as an advisor and coached varsity boys basketball, earning Asbury Park Press Coach of the Year honors in 2008 and 2010. His previous positions included assistant principal at Bayshore Middle School, principal at Navesink Elementary School and Middletown High School North, and assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and special education.