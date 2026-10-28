Sherrill Seeks Federal Disaster Declaration for Monmouth, Atlantic and Cape May Counties

Gov. Mikie Sherrill has requested a federal major disaster declaration for Monmouth, Atlantic and Cape May counties following a severe nor'easter that struck New Jersey in September.

Sherrill sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Monday seeking federal assistance to help the three counties recover from storm damage.

According to the governor's office, FEMA validated preliminary damages totaling nearly $27 million across the three counties: $13.8 million in Cape May County, $8.5 million in Monmouth County and $4.7 million in Atlantic County.

If approved, the declaration would allow the state and affected counties to seek reimbursement for eligible storm-related costs through FEMA's Public Assistance program. The request also seeks funding for projects aimed at reducing damage from future storms