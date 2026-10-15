Coughlin Proposes Free School Breakfast for All New Jersey Students

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin wants every New Jersey public school student to receive free breakfast, regardless of family income, under legislation he announced Tuesday as part of his continuing effort to combat childhood hunger.

Coughlin’s proposal would eliminate income-based eligibility requirements for school breakfast programs, making meals available at no cost to all public school students.

“Sometimes there can be a stigma to receiving free meals or difficulties in filling out paperwork to participate, so we need to remove all of these barriers to make sure that no student goes hungry,” Coughlin said.