$200,000 Bon Jovi Scratch-Off Winning Ticket Sold in Trenton

A lottery ticket worth $200,000 for the Bon Jovi "Jersey Legend" scratch-off game was sold at a supermarket in Mercer County.

The top-prize ticket was purchased on Oct. 5 at the Bravo Supermarket in Trenton, lottery officials said.

The Jersey Legend game features an image of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, who has a partnership with the New Jersey Lottery for the special scratch-off game.

Bon Jovi appeared with Gov. Mikie Sherrill at JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank on Oct. 6 to launch the game.

Lottery officials said two $200,000 top-prize tickets remain for Jersey Legend game.