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$200,000 Bon Jovi Scratch-Off Winning Ticket Sold in Trenton

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published October 15, 2026 at 9:29 AM EDT
example of Bon Jovi Scratch Off
https://www.njlottery.com/
example of Bon Jovi Scratch Off

A lottery ticket worth $200,000 for the Bon Jovi "Jersey Legend" scratch-off game was sold at a supermarket in Mercer County.

The top-prize ticket was purchased on Oct. 5 at the Bravo Supermarket in Trenton, lottery officials said.

The Jersey Legend game features an image of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, who has a partnership with the New Jersey Lottery for the special scratch-off game.
Bon Jovi appeared with Gov. Mikie Sherrill at JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank on Oct. 6 to launch the game.

Lottery officials said two $200,000 top-prize tickets remain for Jersey Legend game.
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Local News New Jersey
TJ Bryan
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