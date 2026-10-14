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Nitro Temporarily Closed at Six Flags Great Adventure Following Fatal Georgia Incident

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published October 14, 2026 at 9:25 AM EDT
Nitro Roller Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure
Dusso Janladde
Nitro Roller Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure

Visitors to Six Flags Great Adventure will have to wait to ride Nitro after the company temporarily closed the popular roller coaster following a fatal incident at one of its Georgia parks.

A Six Flags spokesman told Jersey Shore Online that Nitro is among 10 roller coasters at seven parks in the United States and Canada taken out of service as a precaution. The company has not announced when the rides will reopen.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks. The safety of our guests and team members is our highest priority,” the spokesman told Jersey Shore Online in an email on Tuesday morning.

The closures followed an incident Monday afternoon at Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell, northwest of Atlanta, that left one person dead and several others injured, authorities said.
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Local News New Jersey Ocean CountyJackson, NJ
TJ Bryan
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