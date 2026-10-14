© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Monmouth County Expands Recycling Superhero Contest to Middle School Students

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published October 14, 2026 at 9:03 AM EDT

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has expanded its recycling superhero naming contest to include all sixth, seventh and eighth grade students in Monmouth County. “Earlier this year, we unveiled our new recycling education trailer and launched a contest to name its superhero,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Now, we are excited to expand the contest to include all sixth, seventh and eighth grade students in Monmouth County.” 

Submissions will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 30, and each entry must create a story with their newly named superhero explaining the importance of recycling.
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyEnvironment EducationMonmouth County Commissioners New Jersey
TJ Bryan
See stories by TJ Bryan