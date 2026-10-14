Monmouth County Expands Recycling Superhero Contest to Middle School Students

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has expanded its recycling superhero naming contest to include all sixth, seventh and eighth grade students in Monmouth County. “Earlier this year, we unveiled our new recycling education trailer and launched a contest to name its superhero,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Now, we are excited to expand the contest to include all sixth, seventh and eighth grade students in Monmouth County.”

Submissions will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 30, and each entry must create a story with their newly named superhero explaining the importance of recycling.