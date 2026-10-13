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Heritage Square Superintendent Charged With Burglary, Theft at Aberdeen Apartment Complex

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published October 13, 2026 at 9:41 AM EDT
file photo
file photo

An apartment complex superintendent in Monmouth County has been arrested for breaking into residents’ apartments and stealing their personal belongings.

The Aberdeen Township Police Department investigated Nicholas Brent, superintendent of Heritage Square Apartments, after residents alleged he used his access to the property to steal valuables, including jewelry. 
Brent was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and fourth-degree criminal trespass, according to online court records.
Aberdeen Township officers urged residents of the apartment complex to check their apartments for missing items.

Residents who believe they were targeted are asked to contact Detective Ronald Osadacz Jr. at (732) 566-2054 or ron.osadacz@aberdeennj.org.
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Local News AberdeenMonmouth CountyNew Jersey
TJ Bryan
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