Car Crashes Into Englishtown McDonald's, Forcing Temporary Closure

A car crashed into the side of a McDonald's in Englishtown Monday morning, prompting the restaurant to close for the remainder of the day.

The vehicle crashed into the section of the building on Route 9 where curbside customers typically pick up orders. The entire front of the vehicle was embedded in the building. The restaurant was evacuated shortly after the crash.

A manager on site told News 12 that despite the damage, no one was hurt.

The manager also said the restaurant will remain closed for the remainder of the day as crews work to clear the scene and assess the damage.