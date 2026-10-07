NY Waterway in Hot Water Following Incident

The incident happened on the 6:30 a.m. sailing from Belford in Middletown. Passengers say the Molly Pitcher had barely left the dock when it struck part of the pier’s banking system, shattering several windows on the first level.

One passenger said she heard a series of loud pops as the windows broke, sending glass into the passenger area. She says the ferry never slowed down or returned to the dock, and passengers from the lower level were moved upstairs.

County Commissioner Tom Arnone says he is frustrated that officials were not immediately notified.