Cvil War Reenactment Coming to Middletown

Civil War re-enactors will be at the Joseph Murray Farmhouse with a variety of artifacts and replicas from the Civil War. Visitors are invited to visit the many displays and tour the "camp" setups throughout the day. This will be a family-friendly and educational event for all ages.

The event is happening Saturday, October 10 from 10-4 at the Joseph Murray Farmhouse, Poricy Park. The event is free and registration is not required.