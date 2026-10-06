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Cvil War Reenactment Coming to Middletown

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published October 6, 2026 at 9:22 AM EDT
Wikipedia

There will be American Civil war re-enactors this Saturday, Oct. 10 at Poricy Park in Middletown.

Civil War re-enactors will be at the Joseph Murray Farmhouse with a variety of artifacts and replicas from the Civil War. Visitors are invited to visit the many displays and tour the "camp" setups throughout the day. This will be a family-friendly and educational event for all ages.
The event is happening Saturday, October 10 from 10-4 at the Joseph Murray Farmhouse, Poricy Park. The event is free and registration is not required.
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Local News Monmouth CountyMiddletown
TJ Bryan
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