Monmouth County Corrections Officer Charged After Teen Fight

A longtime corrections officer was arrested and charged after assisting his 14-year-old son fight another teenager in a park, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Anthony Sanchez, 44, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and employing a juvenile to commit an aggravated assault, Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced Thursday.

Sanchez is a 19-year veteran corrections officer at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, Santiago said.

Investigators with the prosecutor’s Professional Responsibility Unit and the Hazlet Police Department said Sanchez brought his 14-year-old son to a local park in July 2026 to fight another teenager.

Investigators found that Sanchez had given his son detailed fighting instructions during the altercation, Santiago said.

Sanchez was arrested Wednesday and released, the prosecutor’s office said.

Neither juvenile sustained serious bodily injuries, according to police.