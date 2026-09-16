Wind and Sea Festival Saturday, September 19th

Held on Saturday, September 19, 2026 from 11:00am-5:00pm, this event takes place at Bayshore Waterfront Park in Port Monmouth. Visitors are invited to try fishing, crabbing, kite flying, seining, shell painting, and more!

Most activities are free but some may have a fee. Admission and parking are free. Parking is available at the Belford Ferry Terminal located at 10 Harbor Way, Belford. A shuttle bus will transport visitors to and from the ferry terminal to Bayshore Waterfront Park.

For more information regarding the Wind & Sea Festival or the Monmouth County Park System, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com