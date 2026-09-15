Wayfair Plans Outlet Store at Ocean Township Shopping Center

Wayfair may soon give New Jersey shoppers a reason to stop scrolling and start browsing in person.

The online furniture and home goods retailer plans to open a 25,000-square-foot store at the Seaview Square Shopping Center in Ocean Township, according to a report by the Asbury Park Press.

The location could open this upcoming winter, according to the report. The new store would partially occupy space formerly used by HomeGoods.

In a statement Monday, Wayfair spokeswoman Sarah Flakus said the Monmouth County location “will be a Wayfair Outlet, rather than a traditional store.”

“We selected Monmouth County primarily because of its proximity to our fulfillment center, our strong local customer base and to complement the planned Wayfair store opening in Princeton in 2027,” the spokeswoman said.