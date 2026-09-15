Route 36 Bridge in Long Branch Closes for Replacement Through 2027

A bridge built during the Roosevelt administration on Route 36 in Long Branch will be closed through 2027 for replacement.

The Route 36 Bridge over Troutman’s Creek is scheduled to be closed and traffic detoured beginning Monday at 6 a.m. for a bridge replacement project that state Department of Transportation officials estimated will be completed in spring 2027

This work is part of a $7.9 million federally funded project to replace the existing bridge. The bridge, built in 1941, is in poor condition and received a rating of 3 on a scale of 0 to 9 on the National Bridge Inventory

