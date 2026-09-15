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Manchester Township Man Dies Following Route 79 Crash in Marlboro

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published September 15, 2026 at 9:23 AM EDT
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An 80-year-old Manchester Township man died after his car collided with a pickup truck on Route 79 in Marlboro, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after 11:45 a.m. September 11 near the intersection of Blossom Avenue, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators said the Whiting resident was driving a 2022 Toyota south on Route 79 when his vehicle entered the northbound lane and struck a 2022 Ford F-350.

The Toyota driver was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity.

The pickup driver, a 52-year-old Middletown man, did not suffer life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office.
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Local News MarlboroMiddletownManchester NJMonmouth County ProsecutorMonmouth County
TJ Bryan
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