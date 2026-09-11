Monmouth County Recognizes Seven New Businesses Through Open for Business Initiative

Monmouth County’s Open for Business in Monmouth initiative recognized the grand openings of seven businesses across the county last month.

The new businesses include Dubai Chicken and Mangal Chicken in Marlboro; Bradley Yoga Connection and Pop Stop & Pokémon Shop in Bradley Beach; Buffalo Wild Wings in Hazlet; The Parlor NJ Pilates in Asbury Park; and The Nest on Broad in Keyport.

County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone says the initiative is designed to support businesses ranging from large retailers to local mom-and-pop shops. The county also offers ribbon-cutting coordination for new businesses, expansions, relocations and milestone anniversaries.