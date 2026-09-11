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Monmouth County Recognizes Seven New Businesses Through Open for Business Initiative

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published September 11, 2026 at 9:22 AM EDT
HAZLET, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce the County’s Open for Business in Monmouth initiative recognized the grand opening of seven businesses throughout the County in August 2026, including Buffalo Wild Wings in Hazlet.
HAZLET, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce the County’s Open for Business in Monmouth initiative recognized the grand opening of seven businesses throughout the County in August 2026, including Buffalo Wild Wings in Hazlet.

Monmouth County’s Open for Business in Monmouth initiative recognized the grand openings of seven businesses across the county last month. 

The new businesses include Dubai Chicken and Mangal Chicken in Marlboro; Bradley Yoga Connection and Pop Stop & Pokémon Shop in Bradley Beach; Buffalo Wild Wings in Hazlet; The Parlor NJ Pilates in Asbury Park; and The Nest on Broad in Keyport.

County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone says the initiative is designed to support businesses ranging from large retailers to local mom-and-pop shops. The county also offers ribbon-cutting coordination for new businesses, expansions, relocations and milestone anniversaries.
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Local News Monmouth CountyMonmouth County Commissioners MarlboroBradley BeachHazletAsbury ParkKeyportMonmouth County
TJ Bryan
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