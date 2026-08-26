The publication’s 2026 list of 100 Great Community Hospitals includes Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel and Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, along with Ocean University Medical Center in Brick and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford Township. Becker’s cited advances ranging from robotic technology and cardiac care to patient safety and nursing excellence. Separately, Becker’s named Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, Bayshore, Southern Ocean and Ocean University among its top hospitals for emergency-department excellence. ( Becker's Hospital Review )