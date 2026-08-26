© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

100 Great Community Hospitals

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 26, 2026 at 6:37 AM EDT
Adobe Express

Several Monmouth and Ocean County hospitals are earning national recognition from Becker’s Hospital Review.

The publication’s 2026 list of 100 Great Community Hospitals includes Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel and Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, along with Ocean University Medical Center in Brick and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford Township. Becker’s cited advances ranging from robotic technology and cardiac care to patient safety and nursing excellence. Separately, Becker’s named Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, Bayshore, Southern Ocean and Ocean University among its top hospitals for emergency-department excellence. (Becker's Hospital Review)
Tags
Local News HealthMonmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride