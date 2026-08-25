Commissioners recognize Monmouth County as Stroke Smart Community

A proclamation was presented to representatives from CentraState Medical Center in Freehold Township.

“Every second matters when someone is experiencing a stroke and knowing how to recognize the warning signs can make the difference between recovery and lasting disability. By becoming a Stroke Smart Community, Monmouth County is taking an important step toward ensuring our residents have the knowledge and confidence to act quickly and call 911,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We are proud to support this initiative and work alongside our health care professionals, first responders, schools, businesses and community organizations to help save lives.”

According to the New Jersey Stroke Coordinator Consortium, approximately 800,000 strokes occur annually in the United States, and stroke is a leading cause of long-term disability. Stroke Smart New Jersey is a public health initiative focused on raising awareness about stroke prevention, recognizing the warning signs and taking timely action, all of which are essential to improving outcomes and saving lives.

“Stroke can happen to anyone, at any time, which is why it is so important that every member of our community understands the warning signs and knows what to do,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Department of Health and Human Services. “The Stroke Smart initiative empowers our residents with potentially life-saving knowledge and emphasizes that calling 911 immediately is critical. I am proud to recognize Monmouth County as a Stroke Smart Community and encourage our entire community to join us in spreading the message: Spot-a-Stroke, Stop-a-Stroke, Save-a-Life.”

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