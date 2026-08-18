County Commissioners congratulate Donovan’s Reef on 50 years in business

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, which includes Director Thomas A. Arnone, Deputy Director Dominick “Nick” DiRocco and Commissioners Susan M. Kiley, Ross F. Licitra and Erik Anderson, congratulated owners Michael Cardelfe, Christine Carducci and Bob Phillips on their anniversary.

“My fellow Commissioners and I are thrilled to support all of our business and are excited to recognize milestone achievements such as Donovan’s Reef’s 50 years in business,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “Donovan’s Reef has been voted ‘One of the Top 21 Beach Bars in America’ and their location offers beautiful ocean views, a private beach with lifeguards, live music and great food. Congratulations on 50 years and best wishes in all your future endeavors!”

Open for Business in Monmouth is designed to support, promote and celebrate businesses in all 53 Monmouth County municipalities. Business operators, municipalities and chambers of commerce are invited to request County participation in, or coordination of, ribbon cutting ceremonies for new businesses, expansions, relocations, grand openings and milestone anniversaries. Businesses marking a significant anniversary are encouraged to contact openforbusiness@visitmonmouth.com to find out more.

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.