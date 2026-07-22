Monmouth Arts to Honor George Clinton, Dorothea Bongiovi, and Nicole Atkins at Bring on the Funk

Monmouth Arts presents BRING ON THE FUNK: Where the Arts Get Down, an unforgettable celebration of music, creativity, culture, and community taking place on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at the The Asbury Hotel and Asbury Lanes in Asbury Park. The evening will honor an extraordinary lineup of trailblazers and cultural leaders whose work has made a lasting impact across music, literature, community service, and the arts.

This year's honorees include George Clinton ( Lifetime Achievement in Music ), Dorothea Bongiovi (Outstanding Community Service ), and Nicole Atkins (Outstanding Musical Achievement ).

For 55 years, Monmouth Arts has provided arts programs and services that support the practice, presence, and influence of the arts and of artists throughout Monmouth County. More information can be found at monmoutharts.org.