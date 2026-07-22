Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Keansburg

One person is dead following a shooting in a Keansburg apartment on Monday night.

A 911 call was received just before 9 p.m. from a home on Carr Avenue, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

A man with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said that they heard two people arguing and three gunshots. One of the shots went through a wall into another apartment and narrowly missed a woman in a bathroom, they said.

It was the first fatal shooting this year in Keansburg, and third overall in Monmouth County. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please call Keansburg police.

