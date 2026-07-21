Long Branch Officer Released From Hospital After Saving Stabbing Victim

A Long Branch Police officer was stabbed in the head Saturday after he saved a woman who was being stabbed by her ex-boyfriend. Long Branch police, including Patrolman Geter Benitez, responded to a 911 call of domestic violence. Police said that while officers were speaking with people inside the residence, a man, identified as Faustino Leiva, began stabbing his ex-girlfriend in the home with a large knife.

Benitez immediately ran toward Leiva and tackled him off the victim, saving the woman's life. As police were attempting to arrest Leiva a struggle ensued during which Leiva stabbed Benitez in the head, causing a large laceration resulting in Benitez losing a substantial amount of blood. He was immediately transported to Monmouth Medical Center where he was treated. Benitez was released from the hospital Monday and is expected to make a full recovery.