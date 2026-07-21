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Long Branch Officer Released From Hospital After Saving Stabbing Victim

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published July 21, 2026 at 10:21 AM EDT
Long Branch Police Facebook

A Long Branch Police officer was stabbed in the head Saturday after he saved a woman who was being stabbed by her ex-boyfriend. Long Branch police, including Patrolman Geter Benitez, responded to a 911 call  of domestic violence. Police said that while officers were speaking with people inside the residence, a man, identified as Faustino Leiva, began stabbing his ex-girlfriend in the home with a large knife. 

 Benitez immediately ran toward Leiva and tackled him off the victim, saving the woman's life.  As police were attempting to arrest Leiva a struggle ensued during which Leiva stabbed Benitez in the head, causing a large laceration resulting in Benitez losing a substantial amount of blood. He was immediately transported to Monmouth Medical Center where he was treated. Benitez was released from the hospital Monday and is expected to make a full recovery.
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Local News Long BranchMonmouth CountyNew Jersey
TJ Bryan
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