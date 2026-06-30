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ANCHOR Tax Relief Information

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published June 30, 2026 at 7:46 AM EDT
Adobe Express

According to MSN.com New Jersey residents can get free, in-person help applying for property tax relief as the state's ANCHOR filing events return in July and August.

The program offers assistance with property tax relief applications for eligible homeowners and renters, with July events reserved for seniors 65 and older and residents receiving Social Security disability benefits. In Monmouth County, upcoming events include stops in Keyport, Little Silver, Neptune, and Aberdeen. Ocean County locations include Toms River, Whiting, Lakewood, Stafford, Lacey, and Beachwood. Applicants should bring a photo ID and any required income and property tax documents.
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Local News New Jersey
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
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