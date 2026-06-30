ANCHOR Tax Relief Information

The program offers assistance with property tax relief applications for eligible homeowners and renters, with July events reserved for seniors 65 and older and residents receiving Social Security disability benefits. In Monmouth County, upcoming events include stops in Keyport, Little Silver, Neptune, and Aberdeen. Ocean County locations include Toms River, Whiting, Lakewood, Stafford, Lacey, and Beachwood. Applicants should bring a photo ID and any required income and property tax documents.