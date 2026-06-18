PNC Arts Center Launches $99 Lawn Ticket Deal for Summer Shows

PNC Bank Arts Center just dropped a $99 lawn ticket deal. The “Summer of Live” lawn 4-pack at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel allows fans to purchase four lawn tickets at select shows for just $99, which includes all fees. You can pick from dozens of shows including Evanescence (June 26), Santana & The Doobie Brothers (June 27), Weird Al Yankovic (July 12), John Mellencamp (July 25), Howard Jones (Aug. 21), and Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration (Aug. 29). Tickets must be purchased at LiveNation.com