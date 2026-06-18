© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

PNC Arts Center Launches $99 Lawn Ticket Deal for Summer Shows

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published June 18, 2026 at 9:29 AM EDT
Clyde Charles Brown/Clyde Charles Brown

PNC Bank Arts Center just dropped a $99 lawn ticket deal. The “Summer of Live” lawn 4-pack at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel allows fans to purchase four lawn tickets at select shows for just $99, which includes all fees. You can pick from dozens of shows including Evanescence (June 26), Santana & The Doobie Brothers (June 27), Weird Al Yankovic (July 12), John Mellencamp (July 25), Howard Jones (Aug. 21), and Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration (Aug. 29). Tickets must be purchased at LiveNation.com
Tags
Local News Holmdel, NJMonmouth CountyNew Jersey
TJ Bryan
See stories by TJ Bryan