Basie Center Hosts Juneteenth Celebration in Red Bank June 19

Tomorrow is June 19th, and the Count Basie Center for the Arts will host a Juneteenth celebration later this afternoon in Red Bank.

Through music, poetry, art, food, and shared reflection, Count Basie Center’s Community Juneteenth Celebration commemorates June 19, 1865, and celebrates culture, unity, and progress. This gathering is both a remembrance of the past and a joyful affirmation of community, connection, and hope for the future.

Featuring drumming, poetry, and performances, the community celebration will also feature a performance by the Count Basie Center Gospel Choir, led by director Gwen Moten. All of today's fun will be at the Vogel. Doors are at 4:30, activities start at 5:30. Tickets are free but pre-registration is encouraged at TheBasie.org