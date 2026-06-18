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Asbury Park, Avon-by-the-Sea Named Among NJ’s Top Beaches

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published June 18, 2026 at 9:33 AM EDT
Stu Coogan
Waves at the beach in Asbury Park

Two Monmouth County shore towns have earned national recognition after USA TODAY named Asbury Park and Avon-by-the-Sea among the top 10 beaches in New Jersey.

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners congratulated the municipalities, saying the rankings highlight the county’s coastline as one of the state’s leading beach destinations. 

Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone said the recognition reflects the year-round efforts of local communities, beach staff, small businesses and residents who help make the shore welcoming for visitors.
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Local News Monmouth County Commissioners Monmouth CountyAsbury Park
TJ Bryan
See stories by TJ Bryan