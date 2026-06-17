Monmouth County Fair Returns July 22–26 With 250th Celebration Kickoff

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The 51st edition of the Monmouth County Fair is set to return to the East Freehold Showgrounds this summer. The fair will run Wednesday July 22 through Sunday July 26.

As the county celebrates the nation’s 250th birthday, the fair will honor the milestone on opening night with a "MonmouthNJ 250 Celebration," featuring costumed historic interpreters like Ben Franklin and a Revolutionary War Soldier, and fireworks will wrap the festivities (weather permitting).

Packed with various events and rides, the fair will feature live entertainment, 4-H shows & exhibits, Touch-a-Truck, a petting farm, rides, games, and more. For tickets and info please go to VisitMonmouth.com.