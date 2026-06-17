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Jersey Mike’s Ranked No. 1 Quick-Service Chain, Ending Chick-fil-A’s 11-Year Run

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published June 17, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT

Jersey Mike's has been named the #1 quick-service restaurant in the country, knocking Chik-Fil-A out of the number #1 spot for the first time in eleven years. The study was based on over 16,000 customer surveys collected between April 2025 and March 2026.

Founded in Mansquan, Jersey Mike's had never appeared on the list before it's debut at #1 this year with a score of 84. At the other end of the rankings were Dairy Queen and Popeye's with a score of 73, and McDonald's with 72 points. 
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Local News Monmouth CountyNew Jersey
TJ Bryan
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