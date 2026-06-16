Wall Township Launches Weekly Farmers Market With Local Vendors

This week Wall Township debuts its Farmers Market, as they look to become your go-to spot each week for fresh, local, and handmade goods—all in a welcoming, easy-to-shop outdoor setting.

A curated mix of farmers, food vendors, and small businesses will be on hand at the municipal building on Bailey's Corner Road, featuring fresh, locally grown produce, baked goods, prepared foods, and sweet treats as well as handmade items and unique finds.

Each week will see a rotating lineup of vendors and food trucks in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere every Thursday starting at 2 PM.

