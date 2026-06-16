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Wall Township Launches Weekly Farmers Market With Local Vendors

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published June 16, 2026 at 11:07 AM EDT
file photo
file photo

This week Wall Township debuts its Farmers Market, as they look to become your go-to spot each week for fresh, local, and handmade goods—all in a welcoming, easy-to-shop outdoor setting.

A curated mix of farmers, food vendors, and small businesses will be on hand at the municipal building on Bailey's Corner Road, featuring fresh, locally grown produce, baked goods, prepared foods, and sweet treats as well as handmade items and unique finds.

Each week will see a rotating lineup of vendors and food trucks in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere every Thursday starting at 2 PM.
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Local News Wall TownshipMonmouth CountyNew Jersey
TJ Bryan
See stories by TJ Bryan