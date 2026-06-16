Keyport Man Charged After Alleged Waterfront Assault Over E-Bike Dispute

A Keyport man was arrested after police say he punched a woman after she told him to slow down on his e-bike.

Keyport Police say the incident unfolded on the Raritan Bay waterfront in Keyport at 9:45 p.m. Friday, June 12. Police say a man and a woman were riding e-bikes along the waterfront when a woman, out walking with her husband, told them to slow down.

The man stopped, got off his e-bike and punched the woman in the head, say police. She was taken by Keyport EMS to Bayshore Medical Center, where she was diagnosed with concussion, bruises and cuts.

Keyport Police said Sunday thanks to tremendous help from the public, they identified the man and he was criminally charged. Qadreek Strickland, a Keyport resident, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

