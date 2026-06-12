Sobriety checkpoint set for Route 33 in Neptune tonight

A sobriety checkpoint will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight this evening on Route 33 in Neptune near the Tinton Falls municipal boundary, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

During the operation, all westbound traffic on Route 33 will be diverted into the parking lot of The Shops at Jumping Brook plaza where all motorists should expect to be observed for signs of impairment, the statement continued.

Members of the Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be working alongside officers from the Neptune Township Police Department during the four-hour long checkpoint.