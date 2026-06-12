Red Bank bans AI data centers, calls for statewide moratorium
Red Bank is the latest municipality in New Jersey to ban AI data centers, with members of the council voting on Thursday night to update the borough’s planning and development laws.
In the same meeting, the council passed a resolution calling on the State of New Jersey to pause new large-scale data centers statewide until there are laws in place to govern them. Red Bank is the first municipality in New Jersey to call for a statewide moratorium.