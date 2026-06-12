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Stream: 90.5 The Night

Black Crowes cancel June 20 Newark show at Prudential Center

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published June 12, 2026 at 10:49 AM EDT
The Black Crowes live at the Hammerstein Ball Room, March 2005
Claude-Étienne Armingaud - Claudé
The Black Crowes live at the Hammerstein Ball Room, March 2005

The Black Crowes’ June 20 concert at The Prudential Center in Newark has been cancelled. Thus far no reason for the cancellation has been given.

According to a message on the Ticketmaster website, "a refund will be applied to the original method of payment used at time of purchase. Refunds should appear on your account within 14-21 days. If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster.”

There is no indication that other dates on the current tour will be canceled, including the only other New Jersey show on the band’s current tour, which is tonight at The Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden. The Newark date was one of the main shows for the North to Shore Festival. 
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TJ Bryan
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