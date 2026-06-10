Pickup Driver Killed in Five-Vehicle Crash on Route 34 in Colts Neck

A 67-year-old man driving a pickup truck was killed in a five-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Route 34 in Colts Neck, officials said.

The crash took place at 1:51 p.m. when the northbound truck driver crossed the yellow center line and struck the other vehicles near the intersection of Trump National Boulevard, Colts Neck police said.

The man was brought to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police didn’t immediately identify the man.

Two people in other vehicles were treated for minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with information that can aid the ongoing investigation is asked to call Colts Neck police officer Nicolas Tomaio at 732-780-7323 x221 or email him at ntomaio@coltsneckpolice.com.