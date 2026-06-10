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Monmouth County Sets Commissioner Matchups for November Election

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published June 10, 2026 at 10:16 AM EDT
Middletown Mayor Tony Perry in a video announcement.
Middletown Mayor Tony Perry in a video announcement.

Voters in Monmouth County cast ballots for the Senate, Congress, County Surrogate and Board of Commissioners and local municipal candidates.

Incumbent County Commissioner Erik Anderson ran unopposed for the GOP nod to run in the November Election for a return to his seat, and Middletown Mayor Tony Perry ran unopposed for the other open Commissioner seat, currently held by Ross Lacitra, who decided not to seek re-election.

The Republican County Commissioner candidates will be challenged in November by Democrats Chelsey Tanner and Sofia Ugarte, who also ran unopposed for their party's nod to run in November.
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Local News Monmouth CountyMiddletownMonmouth County Commissioners
TJ Bryan
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