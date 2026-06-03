© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Atlantic Club in Red Bank Finds New Home

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published June 3, 2026 at 7:50 AM EDT
Adobe Express

Club officials say they are under contract to purchase the 40-thousand-square-foot building and expect to close on the property within the next 45 days. The move comes as the fitness center prepares to relocate before its current lease expires in 2027. The larger facility will allow for expanded fitness areas, larger studios, a swimming pool, spa services, steam rooms, hot tubs and cold plunge tanks. The Atlantic Club has been searching for a new location since learning its current property was slated for redevelopment.
Tags
Local News Monmouth Countyretail
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride