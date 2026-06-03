Atlantic Club in Red Bank Finds New Home

Club officials say they are under contract to purchase the 40-thousand-square-foot building and expect to close on the property within the next 45 days. The move comes as the fitness center prepares to relocate before its current lease expires in 2027. The larger facility will allow for expanded fitness areas, larger studios, a swimming pool, spa services, steam rooms, hot tubs and cold plunge tanks. The Atlantic Club has been searching for a new location since learning its current property was slated for redevelopment.