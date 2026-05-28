Ready for Kickoff: NJDOL Launches World Cup™ Resource Hub for Workers and Employers

The global tournament comes to New Jersey from June 13 through July 19, with the World Cup™ Final being hosted Sunday, July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford. The games present an unprecedented economic opportunity for New Jersey businesses and generate significant demand for workers across the hotel, restaurant, transportation, and hospitality industries.

“These games are an exciting moment for New Jersey’s economy and our communities,” said Acting Commissioner Kevin D. Jarvis. “We want to ensure that businesses and workers alike have easy access to the information and support they need to make this a successful experience for everyone. When labor laws are followed, everybody wins because workers are protected, and costly violations are avoided.”

“Hosting eight FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches, including the Final, is a tremendous honor for our region and a major economic opportunity for New Jersey,” said Alex Lasry, CEO, NYNJ FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host Committee. “We are proud to partner with the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development to support this centralized resource for workers and businesses to keep New Jersey workers safe as they prepare to take part in this historic moment.”

One-Stop Resource for Compliance and Worker Rights

The new website serves as a hub for:

Employers seeking guidance on wage and hour laws, worker classification, business registration, and compliance requirements.

seeking guidance on wage and hour laws, worker classification, business registration, and compliance requirements. Workers and volunteers who want to learn about their rights, including minimum wage, overtime, and workplace protections, or who wish to file a complaint.

who want to learn about their rights, including minimum wage, overtime, and workplace protections, or who wish to file a complaint. Community organizations looking for educational resources and materials to share with constituents, available in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian Creole, Arabic, and more.

“Our goal is to ensure everyone involved in tournament activities has a safe, fair, and equitable work experience,” added Acting Commissioner Jarvis. “We encourage participating vendors, businesses, workers, and volunteers to reach out to us with any questions or concerns.”

Supporting New Jersey Businesses

The World Cup™ games in New Jersey create opportunities for businesses across sectors — vendors selling food and merchandise, hospitality providers accommodating international guests, restaurants and entertainment venues hosting watch parties, or event organizers planning community celebrations in designated Fan Zones across the state. NJDOL is committed to supporting business owners through educational resources, technical assistance, and engagement with key stakeholders in the business community.

Protecting All Workers

NJDOL also reminds employers to “play by the rules” — paying the appropriate minimum wage, overtime, and payroll taxes, properly registering their business, and properly classifying their workers. The Department is available to assist businesses seeking to comply and workers who need support.

World Cup 2026™ will bring together 48 nations to compete across North America. Whether workers are from one of these competing nations or from the many immigrant communities that call New Jersey home, NJDOL protects all workers in New Jersey, regardless of immigration status, and does not ask workers about their immigration or citizenship status. The Department has strong regulations to protect the personal information of workers.

Additional Protections and Resources

NJDOL and its partners in the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office are also monitoring the potential for increased human trafficking that follows large sporting events. Human trafficking occurs when someone uses force, fraud, or threats to control another person — making them work against their will or exploiting them sexually.

To get immediate help, call the NJ Human Trafficking Hotline at 855‑END‑NJ‑HT (855‑363‑6548). Knowing how to recognize and report trafficking can save lives. Find more information on human trafficking on NJDOL’s website World Cup website at nj.gov/labor/worldcup.

Get in the Game

The Department invites all stakeholders to explore the new website and reach out with questions before, during, and after the tournament.

For more information, compliance resources, and to contact NJDOL, visit nj.gov/labor/worldcup.