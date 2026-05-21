Governor Sherrill Highlights Opportunity for Municipalities to Extend Bar Operating Hours During World Cup

Governor Sherrill marked this opportunity with a proclamation notifying New Jersey municipalities of the option to adjust alcohol hours-of-sale ordinances during the World Cup while continuing to ensure the safe and responsible sale, service, and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

“New Jersey is home to so many vibrant communities, and the World Cup is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for people across our state to come together, celebrate, and enjoy everything that makes New Jersey special,” said Governor Sherrill. “Today we're making it easier for residents and visitors to keep the energy going beyond the stadium, whether that’s gathering with friends at local restaurants, cheering on matches at neighborhood bars, or enjoying the excitement in our downtowns and communities. This is about creating memories that will last a lifetime, bringing people together, and helping businesses across the state take part in this historic moment.”

“New Jersey is preparing to welcome the world for FIFA World Cup 2026, and communities across our state are getting ready to bring people together in celebration. Hoboken is proud to play a part in that effort by showcasing the energy, diversity, and hospitality that define both our city and our state,” said Hoboken Mayor Emily B. Jabbour. “Today’s announcement gives municipalities the flexibility to celebrate responsibly while supporting local businesses, workers, and entrepreneurs during this historic moment. We’re grateful for Governor Sherrill’s leadership and for the partnership of the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control as we work together to create a safe, vibrant, and memorable World Cup experience for residents and visitors alike.”

In New Jersey, municipalities have broad authority to establish hours-of-sale ordinances, which includes determining the hours between which alcoholic beverages may be sold. ABC regulates the manufacture, distribution, sale, and transportation of all alcoholic beverages in New Jersey.

The State remains committed to maintaining public safety, supporting law enforcement and local officials, and encouraging responsible service and consumption practices throughout the duration of the tournament.