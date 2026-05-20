Car Strikes Community Center
According to a post on the Middletown NJ Town Hall Facebook page, a vehicle struck the Tonya Keller Community Center on Bray Avenue in North Middletown earlier this week.
At the time of the incident on Monday, there were no occupants inside the building, and no injuries have been reported. As a reminder, the preschool program was previously relocated to Croydon Hall while a new Tonya Keller Community Center is being planned for another location on the property. The incident remains under investigation. We appreciate the quick response of emergency personnel and are grateful that everyone is safe.