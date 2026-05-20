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Car Strikes Community Center

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published May 20, 2026 at 6:45 AM EDT
a photo showing additional stop signs and the aftermath of a motor vehicle accident that damaged the Tonya Keller Community Center
Tom Brennan
Boards cover the area of impact at the Tonya Keller Community Center in Middletown after a vehicle struck the building on 05/18/2026

According to a post on the Middletown NJ Town Hall Facebook page, a vehicle struck the Tonya Keller Community Center on Bray Avenue in North Middletown earlier this week.

At the time of the incident on Monday, there were no occupants inside the building, and no injuries have been reported. As a reminder, the preschool program was previously relocated to Croydon Hall while a new Tonya Keller Community Center is being planned for another location on the property. The incident remains under investigation. We appreciate the quick response of emergency personnel and are grateful that everyone is safe.
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Local News Monmouth CountyMiddletown
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride