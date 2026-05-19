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Monmouth County Residents Worry Their Town is a Cancer Cluster

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published May 19, 2026 at 6:09 AM EDT
Adobe Express

At a packed meeting at Keyport High School, officials from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the New Jersey Department of Health pledged to investigate possible exposure pathways and review cancer data. Community members with Keyport United say the landfill, which closed in 1979, was never fully sealed and contains hazardous contaminants. State officials say soil, groundwater, and air testing is now underway, as residents push for answers after decades of concern.
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Local News Monmouth CountyHealth
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride