Monmouth County Residents Worry Their Town is a Cancer Cluster
At a packed meeting at Keyport High School, officials from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the New Jersey Department of Health pledged to investigate possible exposure pathways and review cancer data. Community members with Keyport United say the landfill, which closed in 1979, was never fully sealed and contains hazardous contaminants. State officials say soil, groundwater, and air testing is now underway, as residents push for answers after decades of concern.